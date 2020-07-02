Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5474 MINDEN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5474 MINDEN
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:59 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5474 MINDEN
5474 Minden St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5474 Minden St, Houston, TX 77026
Kashmere Gardens
Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This quiet duplex community was completely remodeled in 2019. Newly renovated units are two bedroom with one bathroom. Schedule a tour today to see your next apartment!
We look forward to hearing from you!
Call (713) 678-7229 or email community@mindensquare.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5474 MINDEN have any available units?
5474 MINDEN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 5474 MINDEN currently offering any rent specials?
5474 MINDEN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5474 MINDEN pet-friendly?
No, 5474 MINDEN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 5474 MINDEN offer parking?
Yes, 5474 MINDEN offers parking.
Does 5474 MINDEN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5474 MINDEN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5474 MINDEN have a pool?
No, 5474 MINDEN does not have a pool.
Does 5474 MINDEN have accessible units?
No, 5474 MINDEN does not have accessible units.
Does 5474 MINDEN have units with dishwashers?
No, 5474 MINDEN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5474 MINDEN have units with air conditioning?
No, 5474 MINDEN does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Coventry Square
8630 Easton Commons Dr
Houston, TX 77095
2411 Washington
2411 Washington Ave
Houston, TX 77007
Woodlake On The Bayou
9449 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77063
Tate at Tanglewood
5880 Inwood Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Tuam
3721 Tuam Street
Houston, TX 77004
Pearl 21 Eleven
2119 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77098
The Life at Westpark
14100 Rio Bonito Rd
Houston, TX 77083
Tuscany Apartments
1100 Bering Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston