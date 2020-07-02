All apartments in Houston
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5468 Quail Cove Lane
Last updated October 31 2019 at 11:59 AM

5468 Quail Cove Lane

5468 Quail Cove Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5468 Quail Cove Ln, Houston, TX 77053
Fort Bend Houston

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Darrel floorplan is a terrific 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Offers downstairs master bedroom and a gameroom upstairs. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5468 Quail Cove Lane have any available units?
5468 Quail Cove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 5468 Quail Cove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5468 Quail Cove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5468 Quail Cove Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5468 Quail Cove Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5468 Quail Cove Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5468 Quail Cove Lane offers parking.
Does 5468 Quail Cove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5468 Quail Cove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5468 Quail Cove Lane have a pool?
No, 5468 Quail Cove Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5468 Quail Cove Lane have accessible units?
No, 5468 Quail Cove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5468 Quail Cove Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5468 Quail Cove Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5468 Quail Cove Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5468 Quail Cove Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

