All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5444 Quail Cove Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5444 Quail Cove Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5444 Quail Cove Lane

5444 Quail Cove Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5444 Quail Cove Lane, Houston, TX 77053
Fort Bend Houston

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2016

Deposits: $1,450.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5444 Quail Cove Lane have any available units?
5444 Quail Cove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 5444 Quail Cove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5444 Quail Cove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5444 Quail Cove Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5444 Quail Cove Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5444 Quail Cove Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5444 Quail Cove Lane offers parking.
Does 5444 Quail Cove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5444 Quail Cove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5444 Quail Cove Lane have a pool?
No, 5444 Quail Cove Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5444 Quail Cove Lane have accessible units?
No, 5444 Quail Cove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5444 Quail Cove Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5444 Quail Cove Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5444 Quail Cove Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5444 Quail Cove Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Med Center
9111 Lakes at 610 Dr
Houston, TX 77054
Bala Woods
23200 Forest North Dr
Houston, TX 77339
LaMonte Park
3737 Watonga Blvd
Houston, TX 77092
M5250
5250 Brownway St
Houston, TX 77056
Windsong Village
2929 Hirschfield Rd
Houston, TX 77373
Pecan Villa
4725 North Main Street
Houston, TX 77009
Westmount at Summer Cove
725 FM-1959
Houston, TX 77034
Bella Palazzo
13098 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston