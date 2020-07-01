All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5440 Regal Ridge Ln

5440 Regal Ridge Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5440 Regal Ridge Ln, Houston, TX 77053
Fort Bend Houston

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 04/01/19 Comfortable 3bed 2bath - Property Id: 100004

3bed 2bath duplex with the look and feel of a single story home. Large living room and spacious rooms beautiful backyard with a deck. Perfect for a small family
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100004
Property Id 100004

(RLNE4702265)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5440 Regal Ridge Ln have any available units?
5440 Regal Ridge Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5440 Regal Ridge Ln have?
Some of 5440 Regal Ridge Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5440 Regal Ridge Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5440 Regal Ridge Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5440 Regal Ridge Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 5440 Regal Ridge Ln is pet friendly.
Does 5440 Regal Ridge Ln offer parking?
No, 5440 Regal Ridge Ln does not offer parking.
Does 5440 Regal Ridge Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5440 Regal Ridge Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5440 Regal Ridge Ln have a pool?
No, 5440 Regal Ridge Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5440 Regal Ridge Ln have accessible units?
No, 5440 Regal Ridge Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5440 Regal Ridge Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5440 Regal Ridge Ln has units with dishwashers.

