Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5429 VIKING DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5429 VIKING DR
Last updated February 7 2020 at 11:53 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5429 VIKING DR
5429 Viking Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5429 Viking Drive, Houston, TX 77092
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
OAK FOREST - This home features beautiful hardwood floors, and a large family room.
(RLNE2028432)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5429 VIKING DR have any available units?
5429 VIKING DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 5429 VIKING DR currently offering any rent specials?
5429 VIKING DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5429 VIKING DR pet-friendly?
No, 5429 VIKING DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 5429 VIKING DR offer parking?
No, 5429 VIKING DR does not offer parking.
Does 5429 VIKING DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5429 VIKING DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5429 VIKING DR have a pool?
No, 5429 VIKING DR does not have a pool.
Does 5429 VIKING DR have accessible units?
No, 5429 VIKING DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5429 VIKING DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 5429 VIKING DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5429 VIKING DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5429 VIKING DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Commerce Park
15330 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77090
Park at River Oaks
3121 Buffalo Speedway
Houston, TX 77098
Broadstone Lofts at Hermann Park
1 Hermann Park Ct
Houston, TX 77021
Alta City West
9233 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77063
Beckley
7550 Wilshire Place Dr
Houston, TX 77040
Chasewood Apartments
9717 Cypresswood Dr
Houston, TX 77070
Nob Hill Apartments
5410 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77096
The Fountains at Memorial City
9870 Gaylord Dr
Houston, TX 77024
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston