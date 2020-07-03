All apartments in Houston
Last updated June 6 2019 at 12:20 AM

5427 Fern Park Drive

5427 Fern Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5427 Fern Park Drive, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5427 Fern Park Drive have any available units?
5427 Fern Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 5427 Fern Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5427 Fern Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5427 Fern Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5427 Fern Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5427 Fern Park Drive offer parking?
No, 5427 Fern Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5427 Fern Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5427 Fern Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5427 Fern Park Drive have a pool?
No, 5427 Fern Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5427 Fern Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 5427 Fern Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5427 Fern Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5427 Fern Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5427 Fern Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5427 Fern Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

