Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5427 Castlecreek Lane
Last updated September 16 2019 at 10:43 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5427 Castlecreek Lane
5427 Castlecreek Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5427 Castlecreek Lane, Houston, TX 77053
Fort Bend Houston
Amenities
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Easy access on and off Beltway 8 and S. Post Oak. Tile floor throughout home. Refrigerator included. Fresh paint, Fire place,ceiling fans and Large back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5427 Castlecreek Lane have any available units?
5427 Castlecreek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5427 Castlecreek Lane have?
Some of 5427 Castlecreek Lane's amenities include garage, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5427 Castlecreek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5427 Castlecreek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5427 Castlecreek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5427 Castlecreek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 5427 Castlecreek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5427 Castlecreek Lane offers parking.
Does 5427 Castlecreek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5427 Castlecreek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5427 Castlecreek Lane have a pool?
No, 5427 Castlecreek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5427 Castlecreek Lane have accessible units?
No, 5427 Castlecreek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5427 Castlecreek Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5427 Castlecreek Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
