Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5426 Heron Dr
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:02 PM
5426 Heron Dr
5426 Heron Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
5426 Heron Drive, Houston, TX 77033
South Park
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This house has a great yard. 4 br/ 1 bath. Original wood floors, fresh paint. Gated back yard with patio. Great home to have your family gatherings.
(RLNE5174007)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5426 Heron Dr have any available units?
5426 Heron Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5426 Heron Dr have?
Some of 5426 Heron Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5426 Heron Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5426 Heron Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5426 Heron Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5426 Heron Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5426 Heron Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5426 Heron Dr offers parking.
Does 5426 Heron Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5426 Heron Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5426 Heron Dr have a pool?
No, 5426 Heron Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5426 Heron Dr have accessible units?
No, 5426 Heron Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5426 Heron Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5426 Heron Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
