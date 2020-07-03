Rent Calculator
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5417 Kenilwood Dr
Last updated July 9 2019 at 7:45 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5417 Kenilwood Dr
5417 Kenilwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5417 Kenilwood Drive, Houston, TX 77033
South Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5417 Kenilwood Dr have any available units?
5417 Kenilwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 5417 Kenilwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5417 Kenilwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5417 Kenilwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5417 Kenilwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 5417 Kenilwood Dr offer parking?
No, 5417 Kenilwood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5417 Kenilwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5417 Kenilwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5417 Kenilwood Dr have a pool?
No, 5417 Kenilwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5417 Kenilwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 5417 Kenilwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5417 Kenilwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5417 Kenilwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5417 Kenilwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5417 Kenilwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
