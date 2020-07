Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice 2 bedroom Duplex in Southwest Area - This is a great duplex near South Post Oak and 2234, and not too far from Beltway 8. The home has tiled flooring through out, and a fireplace, fenced yard, and storage. The home has a small utility area right off the kitchen with washer and dryer and connections.



(RLNE3673836)