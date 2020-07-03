Rent Calculator
Last updated December 2 2019 at 12:49 PM
5410 Thrush Dr
5410 Thrush Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
5410 Thrush Drive, Houston, TX 77033
South Park
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this recently renovated, charming rental house ready for immediate move in.
Self access through tenantturner.com.
Please email us rentals@upsiderealtyhou.com for more information or for instructions on how to apply.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5410 Thrush Dr have any available units?
5410 Thrush Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 5410 Thrush Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5410 Thrush Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5410 Thrush Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5410 Thrush Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5410 Thrush Dr offer parking?
No, 5410 Thrush Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5410 Thrush Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5410 Thrush Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5410 Thrush Dr have a pool?
No, 5410 Thrush Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5410 Thrush Dr have accessible units?
No, 5410 Thrush Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5410 Thrush Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5410 Thrush Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5410 Thrush Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5410 Thrush Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
