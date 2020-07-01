Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5402 Woodlark St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5402 Woodlark St
Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:11 PM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5402 Woodlark St
5402 Woodlark Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Meadowbrook - Allendale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5402 Woodlark Street, Houston, TX 77017
Meadowbrook - Allendale
Amenities
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great 3 bed 1.5 bath home. Wood/tile throughout with wood cabinets and granite counter tops.
Large yard with detached 2 car garage. This property is priced to move fast and won't last long. APPLY NOW!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5402 Woodlark St have any available units?
5402 Woodlark St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 5402 Woodlark St currently offering any rent specials?
5402 Woodlark St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5402 Woodlark St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5402 Woodlark St is pet friendly.
Does 5402 Woodlark St offer parking?
Yes, 5402 Woodlark St offers parking.
Does 5402 Woodlark St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5402 Woodlark St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5402 Woodlark St have a pool?
No, 5402 Woodlark St does not have a pool.
Does 5402 Woodlark St have accessible units?
No, 5402 Woodlark St does not have accessible units.
Does 5402 Woodlark St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5402 Woodlark St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5402 Woodlark St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5402 Woodlark St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
AMLI Memorial Heights
3003 Memorial Ct
Houston, TX 77007
Oaks of Charleston
15 Charleston Park Dr
Houston, TX 77025
Briar Court
11250 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77042
Belle Meade at River Oaks
2929 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77019
Elan Med Center
7010 Staffordshire St
Houston, TX 77030
Pearl Washington
5454 Washington Ave
Houston, TX 77007
The Village on Memorial Townhomes
15200 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77079
Costa Ibiza
17217 Hafer Rd
Houston, TX 77090
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston