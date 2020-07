Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet ice maker oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill online portal parking clubhouse hot tub

***We're open and practicing Contact-Free leasing. Call us today!*** 5401 Chimney Rock has the apartments you have been dreaming of. Located by the Galleria and Greenway Plaza and only a short ten minutes away from downtown, you will have no problem finding great shopping, dining and entertainment. We offer one and two bedroom floorplans that are all beautifully appointed. Each kitchen is fully equipped with microwave oven, frost-free refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal. You will also enjoy the luxury of having an in-home washer and dryer. The community features four refreshing swimming pools, an on-site convenience store, and control-access entry systems. As a resident you will appreciate the professional and experienced on-site management and maintenance staff who work hard to ensure your comfort. We welcome you to 5401 Chimney Rock, the Houston, Texas apartments you've been waiting for!