Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5347 KEYSTONE ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5347 KEYSTONE ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5347 KEYSTONE ST
5347 Keystone Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
OST - South Union
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5347 Keystone Street, Houston, TX 77021
OST - South Union
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
RECENTLY REMODELED UPDATED 3 BEDROOM LEASE HOME - RECENTLY REMODELED UPDATED 3 BEDROOM LEASE HOME
(RLNE4645888)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5347 KEYSTONE ST have any available units?
5347 KEYSTONE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 5347 KEYSTONE ST currently offering any rent specials?
5347 KEYSTONE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5347 KEYSTONE ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 5347 KEYSTONE ST is pet friendly.
Does 5347 KEYSTONE ST offer parking?
No, 5347 KEYSTONE ST does not offer parking.
Does 5347 KEYSTONE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5347 KEYSTONE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5347 KEYSTONE ST have a pool?
No, 5347 KEYSTONE ST does not have a pool.
Does 5347 KEYSTONE ST have accessible units?
No, 5347 KEYSTONE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 5347 KEYSTONE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 5347 KEYSTONE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5347 KEYSTONE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 5347 KEYSTONE ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Crossings at St. Charles
5505 Pine St
Houston, TX 77081
201 Emerson
201 Emerson Street
Houston, TX 77006
Camden Greenway
3800 Audley St
Houston, TX 77098
Sunrise at Briar Forest
14695 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Southpoint
12801 Roydon Dr
Houston, TX 77034
Pearl Residences At CityCentre
10401 Town and Country Way
Houston, TX 77024
The Towers at Clear Lake
18707 Egret Bay Blvd
Houston, TX 77058
Villas at Braeburn
9600 Braes Bayou Dr
Houston, TX 77074
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston