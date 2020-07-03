Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5345 Higgins St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5345 Higgins St
Last updated July 2 2020 at 7:32 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5345 Higgins St
5345 Higgins Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Sunnyside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5345 Higgins Street, Houston, TX 77033
Sunnyside
Amenities
w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5345 Higgins St have any available units?
5345 Higgins St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 5345 Higgins St currently offering any rent specials?
5345 Higgins St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5345 Higgins St pet-friendly?
No, 5345 Higgins St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 5345 Higgins St offer parking?
No, 5345 Higgins St does not offer parking.
Does 5345 Higgins St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5345 Higgins St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5345 Higgins St have a pool?
No, 5345 Higgins St does not have a pool.
Does 5345 Higgins St have accessible units?
No, 5345 Higgins St does not have accessible units.
Does 5345 Higgins St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5345 Higgins St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5345 Higgins St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5345 Higgins St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Falls at Copper Lake
9140 Highway 6 N.
Houston, TX 77095
420 W. Alabama
420 West Alabama Street
Houston, TX 77006
Terra at Park Row
19606 Park Row
Houston, TX 77084
Oaks at Greenview
794 Normandy St
Houston, TX 77015
Aurora Place
10730 Glenora Dr
Houston, TX 77065
Mainstream Apartments
3000 Murworth Dr
Houston, TX 77025
The Ellis Apartments
5900 Bissonnet St
Houston, TX 77081
Donovan Village Apartments
601 W Donovan St
Houston, TX 77091
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston