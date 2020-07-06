Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse.
(RLNE5115980)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5340 W Grand Pkwy S have any available units?
5340 W Grand Pkwy S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5340 W Grand Pkwy S have?
Some of 5340 W Grand Pkwy S's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5340 W Grand Pkwy S currently offering any rent specials?
5340 W Grand Pkwy S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5340 W Grand Pkwy S pet-friendly?
Yes, 5340 W Grand Pkwy S is pet friendly.
Does 5340 W Grand Pkwy S offer parking?
No, 5340 W Grand Pkwy S does not offer parking.
Does 5340 W Grand Pkwy S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5340 W Grand Pkwy S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5340 W Grand Pkwy S have a pool?
Yes, 5340 W Grand Pkwy S has a pool.
Does 5340 W Grand Pkwy S have accessible units?
No, 5340 W Grand Pkwy S does not have accessible units.
Does 5340 W Grand Pkwy S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5340 W Grand Pkwy S does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)