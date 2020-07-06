All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5340 W Grand Pkwy S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5340 W Grand Pkwy S
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:03 PM

5340 W Grand Pkwy S

5340 West Grand Parkway South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5340 West Grand Parkway South, Houston, TX 77406

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse.

(RLNE5115980)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5340 W Grand Pkwy S have any available units?
5340 W Grand Pkwy S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5340 W Grand Pkwy S have?
Some of 5340 W Grand Pkwy S's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5340 W Grand Pkwy S currently offering any rent specials?
5340 W Grand Pkwy S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5340 W Grand Pkwy S pet-friendly?
Yes, 5340 W Grand Pkwy S is pet friendly.
Does 5340 W Grand Pkwy S offer parking?
No, 5340 W Grand Pkwy S does not offer parking.
Does 5340 W Grand Pkwy S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5340 W Grand Pkwy S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5340 W Grand Pkwy S have a pool?
Yes, 5340 W Grand Pkwy S has a pool.
Does 5340 W Grand Pkwy S have accessible units?
No, 5340 W Grand Pkwy S does not have accessible units.
Does 5340 W Grand Pkwy S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5340 W Grand Pkwy S does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences 2727
2727 Elmside Dr
Houston, TX 77042
Smart Living on Cullen
13555 Cullen Boulevard
Houston, TX 77047
The Abbey at Enclave
1910 Westmead Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Metro Greenway
4100 Southwest Fwy
Houston, TX 77027
The Terraces on Brompton
7315 Brompton St
Houston, TX 77025
The Driscoll at River Oaks
1958 W Gray St
Houston, TX 77019
Southern Oaks
6353 Skyline Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Bridges on Eldridge
2250 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston