5339 Kiam Street

Amenities
Well maintained 2 story TH w/private driveway! Cathedral ceilings, new wood flooring, recessed lights,open floor plan,fireplace, built in shelves, contemporary fans & light fixtures in Living & Dining area.Tiled backsplash,stainless steel appl,pantry & breakfast bar in Kitchen.2 bedrooms w/spacious closets on 1st flr.Huge Master suite w/high ceilings on 2nd flr. His & Her sinks,updated faucets,jacuzzi,sep.shower & walk in closet in M.bath. Large backyard. Recently updated AC and master Bath.