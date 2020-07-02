All apartments in Houston
Last updated June 11 2019 at 1:49 AM

5339 Kiam Street

5339 Kiam Street · No Longer Available
Location

5339 Kiam Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained 2 story TH w/private driveway! Cathedral ceilings, new wood flooring, recessed lights,open floor plan,fireplace, built in shelves, contemporary fans & light fixtures in Living & Dining area.Tiled backsplash,stainless steel appl,pantry & breakfast bar in Kitchen.2 bedrooms w/spacious closets on 1st flr.Huge Master suite w/high ceilings on 2nd flr. His & Her sinks,updated faucets,jacuzzi,sep.shower & walk in closet in M.bath. Large backyard. Recently updated AC and master Bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5339 Kiam Street have any available units?
5339 Kiam Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5339 Kiam Street have?
Some of 5339 Kiam Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5339 Kiam Street currently offering any rent specials?
5339 Kiam Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5339 Kiam Street pet-friendly?
No, 5339 Kiam Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5339 Kiam Street offer parking?
Yes, 5339 Kiam Street offers parking.
Does 5339 Kiam Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5339 Kiam Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5339 Kiam Street have a pool?
No, 5339 Kiam Street does not have a pool.
Does 5339 Kiam Street have accessible units?
No, 5339 Kiam Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5339 Kiam Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5339 Kiam Street has units with dishwashers.

