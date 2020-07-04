All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 23 2019 at 7:06 AM

5338 E Orem Dr

5338 E Orem Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5338 E Orem Dr, Houston, TX 77048
South Acres - Crestmont Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
All tiles, next to bus route, large fenced backyard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5338 E Orem Dr have any available units?
5338 E Orem Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 5338 E Orem Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5338 E Orem Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5338 E Orem Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5338 E Orem Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5338 E Orem Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5338 E Orem Dr offers parking.
Does 5338 E Orem Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5338 E Orem Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5338 E Orem Dr have a pool?
No, 5338 E Orem Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5338 E Orem Dr have accessible units?
No, 5338 E Orem Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5338 E Orem Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5338 E Orem Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5338 E Orem Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5338 E Orem Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

