Houston, TX
5338 E Orem Dr
Last updated April 23 2019 at 7:06 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5338 E Orem Dr
5338 E Orem Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
5338 E Orem Dr, Houston, TX 77048
South Acres - Crestmont Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
All tiles, next to bus route, large fenced backyard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5338 E Orem Dr have any available units?
5338 E Orem Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 5338 E Orem Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5338 E Orem Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5338 E Orem Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5338 E Orem Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 5338 E Orem Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5338 E Orem Dr offers parking.
Does 5338 E Orem Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5338 E Orem Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5338 E Orem Dr have a pool?
No, 5338 E Orem Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5338 E Orem Dr have accessible units?
No, 5338 E Orem Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5338 E Orem Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5338 E Orem Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5338 E Orem Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5338 E Orem Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
