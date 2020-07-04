All apartments in Houston
Location

5330 Pershing Street, Houston, TX 77033
South Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering a $100 month concession off the $1,300 base rent during the initial lease term making your monthly payment just $1,200!

A charming 3 bedrooms and 1 bath home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances and plenty of cabinet space! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5330 Pershing Street have any available units?
5330 Pershing Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 5330 Pershing Street currently offering any rent specials?
5330 Pershing Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5330 Pershing Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5330 Pershing Street is pet friendly.
Does 5330 Pershing Street offer parking?
No, 5330 Pershing Street does not offer parking.
Does 5330 Pershing Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5330 Pershing Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5330 Pershing Street have a pool?
No, 5330 Pershing Street does not have a pool.
Does 5330 Pershing Street have accessible units?
No, 5330 Pershing Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5330 Pershing Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5330 Pershing Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5330 Pershing Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5330 Pershing Street does not have units with air conditioning.

