Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5318 Malmedy St Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
5318 Malmedy St Road
5318 Malmedy Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
5318 Malmedy Road, Houston, TX 77033
South Park
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly remodeled including Fridge. Don't miss out on this lovely home close to 610. Thanks for viewing my listing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5318 Malmedy St Road have any available units?
5318 Malmedy St Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 5318 Malmedy St Road currently offering any rent specials?
5318 Malmedy St Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5318 Malmedy St Road pet-friendly?
No, 5318 Malmedy St Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 5318 Malmedy St Road offer parking?
Yes, 5318 Malmedy St Road offers parking.
Does 5318 Malmedy St Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5318 Malmedy St Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5318 Malmedy St Road have a pool?
No, 5318 Malmedy St Road does not have a pool.
Does 5318 Malmedy St Road have accessible units?
No, 5318 Malmedy St Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5318 Malmedy St Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5318 Malmedy St Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5318 Malmedy St Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5318 Malmedy St Road does not have units with air conditioning.
