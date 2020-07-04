All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5318 Malmedy St Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5318 Malmedy St Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5318 Malmedy St Road

5318 Malmedy Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5318 Malmedy Road, Houston, TX 77033
South Park

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly remodeled including Fridge. Don't miss out on this lovely home close to 610. Thanks for viewing my listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5318 Malmedy St Road have any available units?
5318 Malmedy St Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 5318 Malmedy St Road currently offering any rent specials?
5318 Malmedy St Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5318 Malmedy St Road pet-friendly?
No, 5318 Malmedy St Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5318 Malmedy St Road offer parking?
Yes, 5318 Malmedy St Road offers parking.
Does 5318 Malmedy St Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5318 Malmedy St Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5318 Malmedy St Road have a pool?
No, 5318 Malmedy St Road does not have a pool.
Does 5318 Malmedy St Road have accessible units?
No, 5318 Malmedy St Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5318 Malmedy St Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5318 Malmedy St Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5318 Malmedy St Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5318 Malmedy St Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pearl Midtown
3101 Smith St
Houston, TX 77006
Riveraine
8181 Colony Dr
Houston, TX 77036
Vantage Med Center
1911 Holcombe Blvd
Houston, TX 77030
The Dawson
13411 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Viridian Design District
7100 Old Katy Rd
Houston, TX 77024
Olympia at Willowick Park
3939 W Alabama St
Houston, TX 77027
Broadstone Vintage Park
14700 Vintage Preserve Parkway
Houston, TX 77070
Tanglewood Place
5920 Beverly Hill St
Houston, TX 77057

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston