Last updated December 7 2019 at 11:54 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5303 DUMORE DRIVE
5303 Dumore Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5303 Dumore Drive, Houston, TX 77048
South Acres - Crestmont Park
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
RECENTLY REMODELED 4 BEDROOM RENTAL HOME - RECENTLY REMODELED 4 BEDROOM RENTAL HOME
(RLNE4329242)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5303 DUMORE DRIVE have any available units?
5303 DUMORE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 5303 DUMORE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5303 DUMORE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5303 DUMORE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5303 DUMORE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 5303 DUMORE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 5303 DUMORE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 5303 DUMORE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5303 DUMORE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5303 DUMORE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5303 DUMORE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5303 DUMORE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5303 DUMORE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5303 DUMORE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5303 DUMORE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5303 DUMORE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5303 DUMORE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
