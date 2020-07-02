All apartments in Houston
5259 Perry Street

5259 Perry Street · No Longer Available
Location

5259 Perry Street, Houston, TX 77021
OST - South Union

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! This home features a updated kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, laminate wood floors and recess lighting with a view to the living area! Updated bathrooms and much more! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5259 Perry Street have any available units?
5259 Perry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5259 Perry Street have?
Some of 5259 Perry Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5259 Perry Street currently offering any rent specials?
5259 Perry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5259 Perry Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5259 Perry Street is pet friendly.
Does 5259 Perry Street offer parking?
No, 5259 Perry Street does not offer parking.
Does 5259 Perry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5259 Perry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5259 Perry Street have a pool?
No, 5259 Perry Street does not have a pool.
Does 5259 Perry Street have accessible units?
No, 5259 Perry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5259 Perry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5259 Perry Street does not have units with dishwashers.

