5255 Castlecreek Lane, Houston, TX 77053 Fort Bend Houston
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Nice and Spacious 4bd Rm Home - Nice 4bd rm home in the Missouri City Area. Laminate Floors for easy cleaning. Spacious bed rooms. Large backyard for entertainment. Ready to move in! Great school district.
(RLNE4786830)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5255 Castlecreek Ln have any available units?
5255 Castlecreek Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 5255 Castlecreek Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5255 Castlecreek Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5255 Castlecreek Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 5255 Castlecreek Ln is pet friendly.
Does 5255 Castlecreek Ln offer parking?
No, 5255 Castlecreek Ln does not offer parking.
Does 5255 Castlecreek Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5255 Castlecreek Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5255 Castlecreek Ln have a pool?
No, 5255 Castlecreek Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5255 Castlecreek Ln have accessible units?
No, 5255 Castlecreek Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5255 Castlecreek Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 5255 Castlecreek Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5255 Castlecreek Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 5255 Castlecreek Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
