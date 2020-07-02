All apartments in Houston
525 West 24th Street
Last updated July 2 2019 at 7:58 PM

525 West 24th Street

525 West 24th Street · No Longer Available
Location

525 West 24th Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
internet cafe
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
525 West 24th Street, Houston, TX 77008 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Hadi Hassan, Taco Street Locating, (305) 505-5771. Available from: 07/02/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. “Take that rebel scum!”, you gleefully extol as your plans to crush that impudent rebellion are working flawlessly. How dare they rebel against you?? You are the heir to an unbroken dynasty of rulers going back centuries. Your powers are supreme and unquestionable. But things had been stagnating in your castle empire palace. So you decided to do something drastic. You moved into that wonderful new Houston apartment complex. A bold move indeed. The one with fine luxury amenities and a resort style pool. Ever since, your battle senses have been sharpened. Your strategic capabilities have achieved Sun-Tzu levels of perfection. And now from your well designed command center/living room, you destroy legions of ungrateful rebels. Long live the Empire! ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Expansive 10’ ceilings Authentic hand-scraped hardwood floors 2” stylized wood blinds Integrated desk, bookcase and display niche Upgraded designer lighting package Extra storage Private balcony Private yards Granite or quartz countertops with elegant glass tile backsplash Undermount stainless single basin sink Contemporary kitchen faucet with retractable wand sprayer Custom maple cabinetry with 42” upper cabinets and glass front displays Under cabinet lighting Gourmet preparation island with designer lighting Stainless steel, Energy Star appliances with side-by-side refrigerator, built-in microwave, tall tub dishwasher and electric range Opulent track lighting in the dining area Generous pantries with wood shelving ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Elaborate entertainment lounge with Wi-Fi café, serving bar and TV gallery Business center with PCs and Macs Fully-equipped wellness center with highly-specialized Technogym® cardio machines, rowing machine, free weights and individual strength training machines Resort-style swimming pool with expansive tanning areas Relaxation courtyard with ornate landscaping Grilling areas with premium outdoor cooking equipment Waterfront living Within 20 minutes of Houston’s Central Business District, the Galleria and George Bush Intercontinental Airport Easy access to Beltway 8 Clubhouse with full-size fitness center and great room Billiards room Business center and library Resident conference facility Poolside wireless internet access =========================== About Hadi Current Mood: Latin Reggaeton. Hey! I’m Hadi Hassan with Taco Street Locating. You can often find me playing with my son, putting together real estate deals, or debating with my wife where to get delicious food. I’m from Pakistan, raised in Miami, and now live in Houston. I love helping people like you find places to live in Houston, so I’ve developed an entire streamlined process to make it super easy and stress free. And I’m free to work with! Please, give reach out to me so I can make your apartment search as easy as possible. [ Published 2-Jul-19 / ID 3057115 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 West 24th Street have any available units?
525 West 24th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 West 24th Street have?
Some of 525 West 24th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 West 24th Street currently offering any rent specials?
525 West 24th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 West 24th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 West 24th Street is pet friendly.
Does 525 West 24th Street offer parking?
No, 525 West 24th Street does not offer parking.
Does 525 West 24th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 West 24th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 West 24th Street have a pool?
Yes, 525 West 24th Street has a pool.
Does 525 West 24th Street have accessible units?
No, 525 West 24th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 525 West 24th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 West 24th Street has units with dishwashers.

