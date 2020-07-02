Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard internet cafe gym pool pool table bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

525 West 24th Street, Houston, TX 77008 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Hadi Hassan, Taco Street Locating, (305) 505-5771. Available from: 07/02/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. “Take that rebel scum!”, you gleefully extol as your plans to crush that impudent rebellion are working flawlessly. How dare they rebel against you?? You are the heir to an unbroken dynasty of rulers going back centuries. Your powers are supreme and unquestionable. But things had been stagnating in your castle empire palace. So you decided to do something drastic. You moved into that wonderful new Houston apartment complex. A bold move indeed. The one with fine luxury amenities and a resort style pool. Ever since, your battle senses have been sharpened. Your strategic capabilities have achieved Sun-Tzu levels of perfection. And now from your well designed command center/living room, you destroy legions of ungrateful rebels. Long live the Empire! ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Expansive 10’ ceilings Authentic hand-scraped hardwood floors 2” stylized wood blinds Integrated desk, bookcase and display niche Upgraded designer lighting package Extra storage Private balcony Private yards Granite or quartz countertops with elegant glass tile backsplash Undermount stainless single basin sink Contemporary kitchen faucet with retractable wand sprayer Custom maple cabinetry with 42” upper cabinets and glass front displays Under cabinet lighting Gourmet preparation island with designer lighting Stainless steel, Energy Star appliances with side-by-side refrigerator, built-in microwave, tall tub dishwasher and electric range Opulent track lighting in the dining area Generous pantries with wood shelving ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Elaborate entertainment lounge with Wi-Fi café, serving bar and TV gallery Business center with PCs and Macs Fully-equipped wellness center with highly-specialized Technogym® cardio machines, rowing machine, free weights and individual strength training machines Resort-style swimming pool with expansive tanning areas Relaxation courtyard with ornate landscaping Grilling areas with premium outdoor cooking equipment Waterfront living Within 20 minutes of Houston’s Central Business District, the Galleria and George Bush Intercontinental Airport Easy access to Beltway 8 Clubhouse with full-size fitness center and great room Billiards room Business center and library Resident conference facility Poolside wireless internet access =========================== About Hadi Current Mood: Latin Reggaeton. Hey! I’m Hadi Hassan with Taco Street Locating. You can often find me playing with my son, putting together real estate deals, or debating with my wife where to get delicious food. I’m from Pakistan, raised in Miami, and now live in Houston. I love helping people like you find places to live in Houston, so I’ve developed an entire streamlined process to make it super easy and stress free. And I’m free to work with! Please, give reach out to me so I can make your apartment search as easy as possible. [ Published 2-Jul-19 / ID 3057115 ]