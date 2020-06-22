Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge online portal

5248 Leeland St - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.



We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1200

Security Deposit: $1000

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 828

Bedroom: 2

Baths: 1

Heating: Central Gas

Cooling: Central Electric

Appliances:



Extras: WOW!!! Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home priced to lease today! Conveniently located near shopping centers and minutes away from the Gulf Fwy! This property offers a spacious living room area with plenty of natural lighting, Kitchen with more than enough counter and cabinet space, Spacious bedrooms with plenty of storage space, roomy bathroom and much more! APPLY TODAY!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

