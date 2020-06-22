All apartments in Houston
5248 Leeland St

5248 Leeland Street · No Longer Available
Location

5248 Leeland Street, Houston, TX 77023
Greater Eastwood

Amenities

pet friendly
concierge
online portal
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
online portal
5248 Leeland St - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1200
Security Deposit: $1000
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 828
Bedroom: 2
Baths: 1
Heating: Central Gas
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances:

Extras: WOW!!! Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home priced to lease today! Conveniently located near shopping centers and minutes away from the Gulf Fwy! This property offers a spacious living room area with plenty of natural lighting, Kitchen with more than enough counter and cabinet space, Spacious bedrooms with plenty of storage space, roomy bathroom and much more! APPLY TODAY!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE4763593)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5248 Leeland St have any available units?
5248 Leeland St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5248 Leeland St have?
Some of 5248 Leeland St's amenities include pet friendly, concierge, and online portal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5248 Leeland St currently offering any rent specials?
5248 Leeland St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5248 Leeland St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5248 Leeland St is pet friendly.
Does 5248 Leeland St offer parking?
No, 5248 Leeland St does not offer parking.
Does 5248 Leeland St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5248 Leeland St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5248 Leeland St have a pool?
No, 5248 Leeland St does not have a pool.
Does 5248 Leeland St have accessible units?
No, 5248 Leeland St does not have accessible units.
Does 5248 Leeland St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5248 Leeland St does not have units with dishwashers.
