All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5242 Greylog Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5242 Greylog Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5242 Greylog Dr

5242 Greylog Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5242 Greylog Drive, Houston, TX 77048
South Acres - Crestmont Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Rental is ready for immediate move in. The house has a refrigerator, washer and dryer. Three bedrooms with the potential of a 4th bedroom or bonus room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5242 Greylog Dr have any available units?
5242 Greylog Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 5242 Greylog Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5242 Greylog Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5242 Greylog Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5242 Greylog Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5242 Greylog Dr offer parking?
No, 5242 Greylog Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5242 Greylog Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5242 Greylog Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5242 Greylog Dr have a pool?
No, 5242 Greylog Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5242 Greylog Dr have accessible units?
No, 5242 Greylog Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5242 Greylog Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5242 Greylog Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5242 Greylog Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5242 Greylog Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Med Center
9111 Lakes at 610 Dr
Houston, TX 77054
Abbey at Memorial
801 Country Place Dr
Houston, TX 77079
Kirby Place Apartments
7500 Kirby Dr
Houston, TX 77030
North Post Oaks Lofts
1255 N Post Oak Rd
Houston, TX 77055
Midtown Grove
3603 Chenevert St
Houston, TX 77004
The Pointe at West Lake
16755 W Lake Houston Pkwy
Houston, TX 77044
Advenir at Wynstone
6464 E Sam Houston Pkwy N
Houston, TX 77049
The Grove at 43rd
2006 W 43rd St
Houston, TX 77018

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston