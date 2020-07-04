Rent Calculator
5242 Greylog Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
5242 Greylog Dr
5242 Greylog Drive
No Longer Available
Location
5242 Greylog Drive, Houston, TX 77048
South Acres - Crestmont Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Rental is ready for immediate move in. The house has a refrigerator, washer and dryer. Three bedrooms with the potential of a 4th bedroom or bonus room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5242 Greylog Dr have any available units?
5242 Greylog Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 5242 Greylog Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5242 Greylog Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5242 Greylog Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5242 Greylog Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 5242 Greylog Dr offer parking?
No, 5242 Greylog Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5242 Greylog Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5242 Greylog Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5242 Greylog Dr have a pool?
No, 5242 Greylog Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5242 Greylog Dr have accessible units?
No, 5242 Greylog Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5242 Greylog Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5242 Greylog Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5242 Greylog Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5242 Greylog Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
