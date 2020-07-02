5238 Arboles Dr

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

***Move In Special*** First three (3) months HALF OFF!

Spanish-style condo located in a gorgeous and charming community. This unit features clean large block tile flooring for easy clean-up, neutral wall colors that will blend with your furniture, and a desirable open layout. The kitchen comes equipped with all major appliances, enough counter space to cook in a clutter-free environment, and a generous amount of cabinets for all your groceries. Located less than 15 miles from Downtown Houston means you will have access to amazing shopping, fantastic restaurants, and exciting entertainment all at the tip of your fingertips. Call Marketplace Homes today to see all the ways this home is perfect for you!



