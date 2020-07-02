All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5238 Arboles Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5238 Arboles Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5238 Arboles Dr

5238 Arboles Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5238 Arboles Drive, Houston, TX 77035
Westbury

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
***Move In Special*** First three (3) months HALF OFF!
Spanish-style condo located in a gorgeous and charming community. This unit features clean large block tile flooring for easy clean-up, neutral wall colors that will blend with your furniture, and a desirable open layout. The kitchen comes equipped with all major appliances, enough counter space to cook in a clutter-free environment, and a generous amount of cabinets for all your groceries. Located less than 15 miles from Downtown Houston means you will have access to amazing shopping, fantastic restaurants, and exciting entertainment all at the tip of your fingertips. Call Marketplace Homes today to see all the ways this home is perfect for you!

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/5238-arboles-dr ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5238 Arboles Dr have any available units?
5238 Arboles Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 5238 Arboles Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5238 Arboles Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5238 Arboles Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5238 Arboles Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5238 Arboles Dr offer parking?
No, 5238 Arboles Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5238 Arboles Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5238 Arboles Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5238 Arboles Dr have a pool?
No, 5238 Arboles Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5238 Arboles Dr have accessible units?
No, 5238 Arboles Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5238 Arboles Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5238 Arboles Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5238 Arboles Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5238 Arboles Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven at Liberty Hills
14580 Crosby Freeway Frontage Road
Houston, TX 77049
The Villas at Hermann Park
6301 Almeda Rd
Houston, TX 77021
2125 Yale
2125 Yale St
Houston, TX 77008
Greenbriar Park
7777 Greenbriar Road
Houston, TX 77030
Estates at Avenstar Apartments
10950 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77042
Arlo Westchase
3505 W Sam Houston Pkwy
Houston, TX 77042
Hanover Post Oak
1750 Sky Lark Ln
Houston, TX 77056
2403 Southmore
2403 Southmore Ave
Houston, TX 77004

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston