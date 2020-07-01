Rent Calculator
All apartments in Houston
523 ROPER ST
Houston, TX
523 ROPER ST
523 ROPER ST
523 Roper Street
No Longer Available
Location
523 Roper Street, Houston, TX 77034
Edgebrook
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
RECENTLY REMODELED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH - RECENTLY REMODELED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH
(RLNE4604710)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 523 ROPER ST have any available units?
523 ROPER ST doesn't have any available units at this time.
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 523 ROPER ST currently offering any rent specials?
523 ROPER ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 ROPER ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 523 ROPER ST is pet friendly.
Does 523 ROPER ST offer parking?
No, 523 ROPER ST does not offer parking.
Does 523 ROPER ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 523 ROPER ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 ROPER ST have a pool?
No, 523 ROPER ST does not have a pool.
Does 523 ROPER ST have accessible units?
No, 523 ROPER ST does not have accessible units.
Does 523 ROPER ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 523 ROPER ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 523 ROPER ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 523 ROPER ST does not have units with air conditioning.
