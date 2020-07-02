All apartments in Houston
Last updated December 17 2019 at 10:35 AM

523 East 28th St.

523 East 28th Street · No Longer Available
Location

523 East 28th Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
523 East 28th St. Available 12/20/19 Great 3 Bedroom Townhouse! - Great townhouse! Wood floors, marble counter tops, garage door opener, spacious up stairs living areas. Private back yard, patio/porch

(RLNE4114163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 East 28th St. have any available units?
523 East 28th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 523 East 28th St. have?
Some of 523 East 28th St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 523 East 28th St. currently offering any rent specials?
523 East 28th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 East 28th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 523 East 28th St. is pet friendly.
Does 523 East 28th St. offer parking?
Yes, 523 East 28th St. offers parking.
Does 523 East 28th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 523 East 28th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 East 28th St. have a pool?
No, 523 East 28th St. does not have a pool.
Does 523 East 28th St. have accessible units?
No, 523 East 28th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 523 East 28th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 523 East 28th St. does not have units with dishwashers.

