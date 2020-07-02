Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 523 East 28th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
523 East 28th St.
Last updated December 17 2019 at 10:35 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
523 East 28th St.
523 East 28th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greater Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
523 East 28th Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
523 East 28th St. Available 12/20/19 Great 3 Bedroom Townhouse! - Great townhouse! Wood floors, marble counter tops, garage door opener, spacious up stairs living areas. Private back yard, patio/porch
(RLNE4114163)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 523 East 28th St. have any available units?
523 East 28th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 523 East 28th St. have?
Some of 523 East 28th St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 523 East 28th St. currently offering any rent specials?
523 East 28th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 East 28th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 523 East 28th St. is pet friendly.
Does 523 East 28th St. offer parking?
Yes, 523 East 28th St. offers parking.
Does 523 East 28th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 523 East 28th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 East 28th St. have a pool?
No, 523 East 28th St. does not have a pool.
Does 523 East 28th St. have accessible units?
No, 523 East 28th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 523 East 28th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 523 East 28th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Residence at Garden Oaks
500 W Crosstimbers St
Houston, TX 77018
Lincoln Medical Center
7200 Almeda Rd
Houston, TX 77054
Cortland Vue Kingsland
18021 Kingsland Blvd
Houston, TX 77094
The Ridley
2815 Greenridge Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Parc at 505
505 Cypress Station Dr
Houston, TX 77090
City Chase
2475 Gray Falls Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Arbor On Richmond
3401 Ocee St
Houston, TX 77063
Timbergrove Heights
1600 West T C Jester Boulevard
Houston, TX 77008
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston