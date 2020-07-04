All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5219 Honeyvine Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5219 Honeyvine Drive
Last updated June 6 2019 at 10:18 AM

5219 Honeyvine Drive

5219 Honeyvine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5219 Honeyvine Drive, Houston, TX 77048
South Acres - Crestmont Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4494152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5219 Honeyvine Drive have any available units?
5219 Honeyvine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 5219 Honeyvine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5219 Honeyvine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5219 Honeyvine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5219 Honeyvine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5219 Honeyvine Drive offer parking?
No, 5219 Honeyvine Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5219 Honeyvine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5219 Honeyvine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5219 Honeyvine Drive have a pool?
No, 5219 Honeyvine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5219 Honeyvine Drive have accessible units?
No, 5219 Honeyvine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5219 Honeyvine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5219 Honeyvine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5219 Honeyvine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5219 Honeyvine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Queenston Manor
6700 Queenston Blvd
Houston, TX 77084
Memorial West
14900 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77079
Crossing at Katy Ranch
24949 Katy Ranch Rd
Houston, TX 77494
Breckenridge
535 Seminar Dr
Houston, TX 77060
Village on the Lake Apartments
19200 Space Center Blvd
Houston, TX 77058
Vintage Park
15727 Cutten Rd
Houston, TX 77070
Tiffany Square
3030 Greenridge Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Lakeside Villas
10441 Spring Green Blvd
Houston, TX 77494

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston