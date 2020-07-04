Rent Calculator
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5219 Honeyvine Drive
Last updated June 6 2019 at 10:18 AM
5219 Honeyvine Drive
5219 Honeyvine Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
5219 Honeyvine Drive, Houston, TX 77048
South Acres - Crestmont Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5219 Honeyvine Drive have any available units?
5219 Honeyvine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 5219 Honeyvine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5219 Honeyvine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5219 Honeyvine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5219 Honeyvine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 5219 Honeyvine Drive offer parking?
No, 5219 Honeyvine Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5219 Honeyvine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5219 Honeyvine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5219 Honeyvine Drive have a pool?
No, 5219 Honeyvine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5219 Honeyvine Drive have accessible units?
No, 5219 Honeyvine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5219 Honeyvine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5219 Honeyvine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5219 Honeyvine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5219 Honeyvine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
