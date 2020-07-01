Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5213 HIGGINS ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5213 HIGGINS ST
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:42 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5213 HIGGINS ST
5213 Higgins Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Sunnyside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5213 Higgins Street, Houston, TX 77033
Sunnyside
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NICE 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH LEASE HOME - NICE 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH LEASE HOME
(RLNE5638122)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5213 HIGGINS ST have any available units?
5213 HIGGINS ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 5213 HIGGINS ST currently offering any rent specials?
5213 HIGGINS ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5213 HIGGINS ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 5213 HIGGINS ST is pet friendly.
Does 5213 HIGGINS ST offer parking?
No, 5213 HIGGINS ST does not offer parking.
Does 5213 HIGGINS ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5213 HIGGINS ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5213 HIGGINS ST have a pool?
No, 5213 HIGGINS ST does not have a pool.
Does 5213 HIGGINS ST have accessible units?
No, 5213 HIGGINS ST does not have accessible units.
Does 5213 HIGGINS ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 5213 HIGGINS ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5213 HIGGINS ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 5213 HIGGINS ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Move Cross Country
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Meyer Forest
9701 Meyer Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77096
4202 Stanford St
4202 Stanford Street
Houston, TX 77006
Mezzo Kirby Med Center
7600 Kirby Dr
Houston, TX 77030
LaMonte Park
3737 Watonga Blvd
Houston, TX 77092
Camden City Centre
301 St Joseph Pkwy
Houston, TX 77002
Colquitt
710 Colquitt Street
Houston, TX 77006
Ashford
1200 N Dairy Ashford Rd
Houston, TX 77079
Galleria Flats
3001 Hillcroft St
Houston, TX 77057
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston