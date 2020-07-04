All apartments in Houston
5210 Greylog Drive
5210 Greylog Drive

5210 Greylog Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5210 Greylog Drive, Houston, TX 77048
South Acres - Crestmont Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2,012 sf home is located in Houston, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black and steel appliances, and dining area. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5210 Greylog Drive have any available units?
5210 Greylog Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5210 Greylog Drive have?
Some of 5210 Greylog Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5210 Greylog Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5210 Greylog Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5210 Greylog Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5210 Greylog Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5210 Greylog Drive offer parking?
No, 5210 Greylog Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5210 Greylog Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5210 Greylog Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5210 Greylog Drive have a pool?
No, 5210 Greylog Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5210 Greylog Drive have accessible units?
No, 5210 Greylog Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5210 Greylog Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5210 Greylog Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

