Last updated April 12 2019 at 7:47 PM

5203 Manor Glen Drive

5203 Manor Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5203 Manor Glen Drive, Houston, TX 77345
Kingwood

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 4 bed, 3.5 bath, 3333 sq. ft., 2 story home in Kingwood, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Huge kitchen with lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Lovely living room with wet bar and cozy fireplace. Formal dining and breakfast areas. Master suite features dual vanities, luxurious tub and separate shower. Large backyard! Be sure to schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office.?? We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

