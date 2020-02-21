518 Tresvant Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath, 1694 sq. ft., 1 story home in Webster, TX! Open floor plan. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets & counter space. Breakfast area. Formal dining or secondary living area. Cozy living room with lovely brick fireplace. Master suite features walk in shower. Walk in closets. Huge backyard with covered patio. Schedule your showing today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office.?? We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.