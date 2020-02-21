All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 24 2019 at 8:48 PM

518 Tresvant Drive

518 Tresvant Drive · No Longer Available
Location

518 Tresvant Drive, Houston, TX 77598
Clear Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath, 1694 sq. ft., 1 story home in Webster, TX! Open floor plan. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets & counter space. Breakfast area. Formal dining or secondary living area. Cozy living room with lovely brick fireplace. Master suite features walk in shower. Walk in closets. Huge backyard with covered patio. Schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office.?? We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 Tresvant Drive have any available units?
518 Tresvant Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 518 Tresvant Drive have?
Some of 518 Tresvant Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 Tresvant Drive currently offering any rent specials?
518 Tresvant Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 Tresvant Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 518 Tresvant Drive is pet friendly.
Does 518 Tresvant Drive offer parking?
No, 518 Tresvant Drive does not offer parking.
Does 518 Tresvant Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 518 Tresvant Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 Tresvant Drive have a pool?
No, 518 Tresvant Drive does not have a pool.
Does 518 Tresvant Drive have accessible units?
No, 518 Tresvant Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 518 Tresvant Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 518 Tresvant Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
