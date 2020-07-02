All apartments in Houston
Last updated October 31 2019 at 10:12 AM

516 Woodard Street

516 Woodard Street · No Longer Available
Location

516 Woodard Street, Houston, TX 77009
Northside Village

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath home located minutes from Metro,downtown, loop 610,and I-45. Spacious room sizes, refrigerator included, area rugs, central HVAC system. Fresh paint . Clean and ready for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 Woodard Street have any available units?
516 Woodard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 516 Woodard Street have?
Some of 516 Woodard Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 Woodard Street currently offering any rent specials?
516 Woodard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 Woodard Street pet-friendly?
No, 516 Woodard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 516 Woodard Street offer parking?
Yes, 516 Woodard Street offers parking.
Does 516 Woodard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 Woodard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 Woodard Street have a pool?
No, 516 Woodard Street does not have a pool.
Does 516 Woodard Street have accessible units?
No, 516 Woodard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 516 Woodard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 516 Woodard Street has units with dishwashers.

