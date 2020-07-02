All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 21 2020 at 5:15 AM

516 West 20th Street

516 West 20th Street · No Longer Available
Location

516 West 20th Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
yoga
West 20th Street, Houston, TX 77008 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Titus King, GottaMoveNOW!, (855) 468-8266. Available from: 04/18/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Now Leasing! Brand New Luxury in the Heights! Rooftop Lounge, Sparkling Pool, Private Library Gaming and Music Lounges, Fitness Center & Yoga Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Electric Car Chargers, Door to door trash pickup, Club house, Outdoor Grills, Game/Sport room, School bus stop, Elevators, Community parking garage Interior Amenities: W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Walk-in showers, Private patios/balconies, Storage closet outside, Non-carpeted flooring, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators [ Published 21-Apr-20 / ID 3513060 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 West 20th Street have any available units?
516 West 20th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 516 West 20th Street have?
Some of 516 West 20th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 West 20th Street currently offering any rent specials?
516 West 20th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 West 20th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 516 West 20th Street is pet friendly.
Does 516 West 20th Street offer parking?
Yes, 516 West 20th Street offers parking.
Does 516 West 20th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 West 20th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 West 20th Street have a pool?
Yes, 516 West 20th Street has a pool.
Does 516 West 20th Street have accessible units?
No, 516 West 20th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 516 West 20th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 516 West 20th Street has units with dishwashers.

