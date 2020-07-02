516 West 20th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access yoga

West 20th Street, Houston, TX 77008 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Titus King, GottaMoveNOW!, (855) 468-8266. Available from: 04/18/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Now Leasing! Brand New Luxury in the Heights! Rooftop Lounge, Sparkling Pool, Private Library Gaming and Music Lounges, Fitness Center & Yoga Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Electric Car Chargers, Door to door trash pickup, Club house, Outdoor Grills, Game/Sport room, School bus stop, Elevators, Community parking garage Interior Amenities: W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Walk-in showers, Private patios/balconies, Storage closet outside, Non-carpeted flooring, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators [ Published 21-Apr-20 / ID 3513060 ]