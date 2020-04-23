5151 Edloe St

Amenities

in unit laundry 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated gym clubhouse

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking 24hr maintenance

This is a luxury apartment at The Village at West University - youll be living in one of the best neighborhoods in Houston. You can walk to a neighborhood grocery store or restaurant or drive a short distance to some of Houstons most fabulous areas for shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation. Residents who work in Greenway Plaza can even walk to work! Your new home also is a short commute to downtown, the Medical Center, the Museum District and Rice University.



Date available: Feb 15, 2020 to July 31,2020

Apartment built area: 910 SFT - very spacious home with lots of natural light



Amenities:

- Upgraded appliances

- A separate room for full-size washer and dryer

- Gated community with a gate attendant

- Reserved parking lot with covered parking

- Night patrolling

- 24 hour maintenance

Club house, Game room, 24 hours Fitness center