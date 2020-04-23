All apartments in Houston
5151 Edloe St
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:42 AM

5151 Edloe St

5151 Edloe Street · No Longer Available
Location

5151 Edloe Street, Houston, TX 77005
Greenway - Upper Kirby

Amenities

in unit laundry
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
gym
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
24hr maintenance
This is a luxury apartment at The Village at West University - youll be living in one of the best neighborhoods in Houston. You can walk to a neighborhood grocery store or restaurant or drive a short distance to some of Houstons most fabulous areas for shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation. Residents who work in Greenway Plaza can even walk to work! Your new home also is a short commute to downtown, the Medical Center, the Museum District and Rice University.

Date available: Feb 15, 2020 to July 31,2020
Apartment built area: 910 SFT - very spacious home with lots of natural light

Amenities:
- Upgraded appliances
- A separate room for full-size washer and dryer
- Gated community with a gate attendant
- Reserved parking lot with covered parking
- Night patrolling
- 24 hour maintenance
Club house, Game room, 24 hours Fitness center

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5151 Edloe St have any available units?
5151 Edloe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5151 Edloe St have?
Some of 5151 Edloe St's amenities include in unit laundry, 24hr maintenance, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5151 Edloe St currently offering any rent specials?
5151 Edloe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5151 Edloe St pet-friendly?
No, 5151 Edloe St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5151 Edloe St offer parking?
Yes, 5151 Edloe St offers parking.
Does 5151 Edloe St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5151 Edloe St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5151 Edloe St have a pool?
No, 5151 Edloe St does not have a pool.
Does 5151 Edloe St have accessible units?
No, 5151 Edloe St does not have accessible units.
Does 5151 Edloe St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5151 Edloe St does not have units with dishwashers.

