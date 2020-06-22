All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019

514 E 40th 1/2 Street

514 E 40th 1/2 St · No Longer Available
Location

514 E 40th 1/2 St, Houston, TX 77022
Independence Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Cute and charming duplex in Independence Heights. Fresh paint appliances with stackable washer and dryer. Beautiful laminate wood floors. Gated with ampled parking. New Whole Foods Market nearby. Close to Galleria, Downtown and Med Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 E 40th 1/2 Street have any available units?
514 E 40th 1/2 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 514 E 40th 1/2 Street have?
Some of 514 E 40th 1/2 Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 E 40th 1/2 Street currently offering any rent specials?
514 E 40th 1/2 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 E 40th 1/2 Street pet-friendly?
No, 514 E 40th 1/2 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 514 E 40th 1/2 Street offer parking?
Yes, 514 E 40th 1/2 Street offers parking.
Does 514 E 40th 1/2 Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 514 E 40th 1/2 Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 E 40th 1/2 Street have a pool?
No, 514 E 40th 1/2 Street does not have a pool.
Does 514 E 40th 1/2 Street have accessible units?
No, 514 E 40th 1/2 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 514 E 40th 1/2 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 514 E 40th 1/2 Street does not have units with dishwashers.

