Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:26 AM
5131 Kelso Street
5131 Kelso Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
5131 Kelso Street, Houston, TX 77021
OST - South Union
Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
Property Amenities
A spacious furnished private room for rent. Double closet and Queen size bed. Shared kitchen and bathroom.
(RLNE4797540)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5131 Kelso Street have any available units?
5131 Kelso Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 5131 Kelso Street currently offering any rent specials?
5131 Kelso Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5131 Kelso Street pet-friendly?
No, 5131 Kelso Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 5131 Kelso Street offer parking?
No, 5131 Kelso Street does not offer parking.
Does 5131 Kelso Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5131 Kelso Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5131 Kelso Street have a pool?
No, 5131 Kelso Street does not have a pool.
Does 5131 Kelso Street have accessible units?
No, 5131 Kelso Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5131 Kelso Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5131 Kelso Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5131 Kelso Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5131 Kelso Street has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
