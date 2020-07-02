5119 Sandy Grove Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

RENT-TO-OWN our beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 and half bath, 2 car garage home with pool in the highly ranked Fosters Mill Village subdivision in Kingwood. This beautiful home includes elegant tile flooring throughout and updated kitchen with granite counter tops! Enjoy the spacious backyard with pool! Home includes two bedrooms with full baths! Master bedroom is on the first floor, and includes updated master bath with elegant tub, updated walk-in shower and walk-in closets. The large family room includes extra high ceilings, with large towering widows, elegant hard-wood paneled walls throughout and wet bar! No previous flooding!



Do you want to own a home, but need time to build your credit, establish payment history, or something else before you buy? Our Rent-to-Own Program may be a good fit for you!



Rent Rate: $2250

Move In READY

No Credit Required / No Bank Qualifying

For Deserving Buyers with a Good Down Payment



Visit our website for More Information.



24 Hour Property Information Line: 832-554-7329



