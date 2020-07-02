All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:17 AM

5119 Sandy Grove Dr

5119 Sandy Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5119 Sandy Grove Drive, Houston, TX 77345
Kingwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
RENT-TO-OWN our beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 and half bath, 2 car garage home with pool in the highly ranked Fosters Mill Village subdivision in Kingwood. This beautiful home includes elegant tile flooring throughout and updated kitchen with granite counter tops! Enjoy the spacious backyard with pool! Home includes two bedrooms with full baths! Master bedroom is on the first floor, and includes updated master bath with elegant tub, updated walk-in shower and walk-in closets. The large family room includes extra high ceilings, with large towering widows, elegant hard-wood paneled walls throughout and wet bar! No previous flooding!

Do you want to own a home, but need time to build your credit, establish payment history, or something else before you buy? Our Rent-to-Own Program may be a good fit for you!

Rent Rate: $2250
Move In READY
No Credit Required / No Bank Qualifying
For Deserving Buyers with a Good Down Payment

Visit our website for More Information.

24 Hour Property Information Line: 832-554-7329

(RLNE5403591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5119 Sandy Grove Dr have any available units?
5119 Sandy Grove Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5119 Sandy Grove Dr have?
Some of 5119 Sandy Grove Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5119 Sandy Grove Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5119 Sandy Grove Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5119 Sandy Grove Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5119 Sandy Grove Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5119 Sandy Grove Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5119 Sandy Grove Dr offers parking.
Does 5119 Sandy Grove Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5119 Sandy Grove Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5119 Sandy Grove Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5119 Sandy Grove Dr has a pool.
Does 5119 Sandy Grove Dr have accessible units?
No, 5119 Sandy Grove Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5119 Sandy Grove Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5119 Sandy Grove Dr has units with dishwashers.

