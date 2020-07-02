Rent Calculator
5118 Verdome Ln
5118 Verdome Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
5118 Verdome Lane, Houston, TX 77092
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks
Amenities
all utils included
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
We have a large bedroom for rent with a half bath in Oak Forest. Quiet neighborhood and quiet house. $625. All bills paid. If interested call David 713.702.0841
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5118 Verdome Ln have any available units?
5118 Verdome Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 5118 Verdome Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5118 Verdome Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5118 Verdome Ln pet-friendly?
No, 5118 Verdome Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 5118 Verdome Ln offer parking?
No, 5118 Verdome Ln does not offer parking.
Does 5118 Verdome Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5118 Verdome Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5118 Verdome Ln have a pool?
No, 5118 Verdome Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5118 Verdome Ln have accessible units?
No, 5118 Verdome Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5118 Verdome Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 5118 Verdome Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5118 Verdome Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 5118 Verdome Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
