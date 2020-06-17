Rent Calculator
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5118 Dunlop St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5118 Dunlop St
5118 Dunlop Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
5118 Dunlop Street, Houston, TX 77009
Northside Village
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5118 Dunlop St have any available units?
5118 Dunlop St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 5118 Dunlop St currently offering any rent specials?
5118 Dunlop St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5118 Dunlop St pet-friendly?
No, 5118 Dunlop St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 5118 Dunlop St offer parking?
No, 5118 Dunlop St does not offer parking.
Does 5118 Dunlop St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5118 Dunlop St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5118 Dunlop St have a pool?
No, 5118 Dunlop St does not have a pool.
Does 5118 Dunlop St have accessible units?
No, 5118 Dunlop St does not have accessible units.
Does 5118 Dunlop St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5118 Dunlop St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5118 Dunlop St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5118 Dunlop St does not have units with air conditioning.
