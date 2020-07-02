All apartments in Houston
5110 Avenue H

5110 Avenue H · No Longer Available
Location

5110 Avenue H, Houston, TX 77011
Second Ward

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 bed - 1 full bath

792 sqft

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5110 Avenue H have any available units?
5110 Avenue H doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 5110 Avenue H currently offering any rent specials?
5110 Avenue H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5110 Avenue H pet-friendly?
No, 5110 Avenue H is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5110 Avenue H offer parking?
No, 5110 Avenue H does not offer parking.
Does 5110 Avenue H have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5110 Avenue H does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5110 Avenue H have a pool?
No, 5110 Avenue H does not have a pool.
Does 5110 Avenue H have accessible units?
No, 5110 Avenue H does not have accessible units.
Does 5110 Avenue H have units with dishwashers?
No, 5110 Avenue H does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5110 Avenue H have units with air conditioning?
No, 5110 Avenue H does not have units with air conditioning.

