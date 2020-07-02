Rent Calculator
5110 Avenue H
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:30 AM
5110 Avenue H
5110 Avenue H
·
No Longer Available
Location
5110 Avenue H, Houston, TX 77011
Second Ward
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 bed - 1 full bath
792 sqft
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5110 Avenue H have any available units?
5110 Avenue H doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 5110 Avenue H currently offering any rent specials?
5110 Avenue H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5110 Avenue H pet-friendly?
No, 5110 Avenue H is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 5110 Avenue H offer parking?
No, 5110 Avenue H does not offer parking.
Does 5110 Avenue H have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5110 Avenue H does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5110 Avenue H have a pool?
No, 5110 Avenue H does not have a pool.
Does 5110 Avenue H have accessible units?
No, 5110 Avenue H does not have accessible units.
Does 5110 Avenue H have units with dishwashers?
No, 5110 Avenue H does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5110 Avenue H have units with air conditioning?
No, 5110 Avenue H does not have units with air conditioning.
