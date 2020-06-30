Rent Calculator
5107 Selinsky Rd
Last updated July 9 2019 at 7:45 AM
5107 Selinsky Rd
5107 Selinsky Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
5107 Selinsky Road, Houston, TX 77048
South Acres - Crestmont Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5107 Selinsky Rd have any available units?
5107 Selinsky Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 5107 Selinsky Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5107 Selinsky Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5107 Selinsky Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5107 Selinsky Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 5107 Selinsky Rd offer parking?
No, 5107 Selinsky Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5107 Selinsky Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5107 Selinsky Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5107 Selinsky Rd have a pool?
No, 5107 Selinsky Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5107 Selinsky Rd have accessible units?
No, 5107 Selinsky Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5107 Selinsky Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5107 Selinsky Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5107 Selinsky Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5107 Selinsky Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
