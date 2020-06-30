All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5107 Selinsky Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5107 Selinsky Rd
Last updated July 9 2019 at 7:45 AM

5107 Selinsky Rd

5107 Selinsky Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5107 Selinsky Road, Houston, TX 77048
South Acres - Crestmont Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5107 Selinsky Rd have any available units?
5107 Selinsky Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 5107 Selinsky Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5107 Selinsky Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5107 Selinsky Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5107 Selinsky Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5107 Selinsky Rd offer parking?
No, 5107 Selinsky Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5107 Selinsky Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5107 Selinsky Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5107 Selinsky Rd have a pool?
No, 5107 Selinsky Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5107 Selinsky Rd have accessible units?
No, 5107 Selinsky Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5107 Selinsky Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5107 Selinsky Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5107 Selinsky Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5107 Selinsky Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carrington at Barker Cypress
7202 Barker Cypress Rd
Houston, TX 77433
Bala Woods
23200 Forest North Dr
Houston, TX 77339
Reserve at Windmill Lakes Apartments
9988 Windmill Lakes
Houston, TX 77075
Beckley
7550 Wilshire Place Dr
Houston, TX 77040
3333 Weslayan
3333 Weslayan St
Houston, TX 77027
Tuscany Park Apartments
1901 Augusta Drive
Houston, TX 77057
Reserve at Westwood
10225 Bissonnet St
Houston, TX 77036
Camden Stonebridge
9850 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77042

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston