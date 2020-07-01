5106 Feagan Street

Amenities
This lovely townhome located in Rice Military/Washington Corridor, easy access to Galleria, medical center and downtown. Close to great dinning and entertaining venues and surrounding parks. Spacious living room loaded with high-end luxury finishes; master room with deep crown molding, three bedrooms with en-suite baths, a half bath; Living room breakfast nook off the kitchen; hardwood flooring first and second floor; Kitchen has granite countertops throughout. 2-car garage with additional guest parking behind the house. It is gorgeous inside, come to see the home of your dreams.