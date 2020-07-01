5106 Feagan Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

This lovely townhome located in Rice Military/Washington Corridor, easy access to Galleria, medical center and downtown. Close to great dinning and entertaining venues and surrounding parks. Spacious living room loaded with high-end luxury finishes; master room with deep crown molding, three bedrooms with en-suite baths, a half bath; Living room breakfast nook off the kitchen; hardwood flooring first and second floor; Kitchen has granite countertops throughout. 2-car garage with additional guest parking behind the house. It is gorgeous inside, come to see the home of your dreams.