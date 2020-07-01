All apartments in Houston
Location

5106 Feagan Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
This lovely townhome located in Rice Military/Washington Corridor, easy access to Galleria, medical center and downtown. Close to great dinning and entertaining venues and surrounding parks. Spacious living room loaded with high-end luxury finishes; master room with deep crown molding, three bedrooms with en-suite baths, a half bath; Living room breakfast nook off the kitchen; hardwood flooring first and second floor; Kitchen has granite countertops throughout. 2-car garage with additional guest parking behind the house. It is gorgeous inside, come to see the home of your dreams.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5106 Feagan Street have any available units?
5106 Feagan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5106 Feagan Street have?
Some of 5106 Feagan Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5106 Feagan Street currently offering any rent specials?
5106 Feagan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5106 Feagan Street pet-friendly?
No, 5106 Feagan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5106 Feagan Street offer parking?
Yes, 5106 Feagan Street offers parking.
Does 5106 Feagan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5106 Feagan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5106 Feagan Street have a pool?
No, 5106 Feagan Street does not have a pool.
Does 5106 Feagan Street have accessible units?
No, 5106 Feagan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5106 Feagan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5106 Feagan Street has units with dishwashers.

