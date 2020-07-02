All apartments in Houston
510 Crawford St
Last updated April 10 2020 at 8:29 PM

510 Crawford St

510 Crawford Street · No Longer Available
Location

510 Crawford Street, Houston, TX 77002
Downtown Houston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
conference room
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
yoga
They say the first million is the hardest. Well, whoever they are don't know you. Your unprecedented string of success in your new fancy techy crypto paleo lemonade stand startup has shocked people the world over. News outlets (both fake and real) can't stop talking about you. Harvard now teaches students how to be like you. Famous billionaire investors have resorted to sending you sad winky-faced text messages in hopes of getting your attention.

Super-models have begun to teach themselves 19 century Japanese poetry in the hopes of getting a date with you (because you're really into that for whatever reason). Anyways, you're all cool and fancy now. And like everybody else, you need a place to sleep. So you have chosen this luxury Downtown Houston apartment in order to call home. Because obviously right?

Quick Notes

Pricing listed already factors in specials like free months/weeks.

Units come unfurnished. The pictures are of a model unit to see how it would look furnished (and if you had a super awesome interior designer)

Apartments use freaky alien technology to change prices frequently. Similar to how hotels and airlines work.

We find people apartments professionally. It's super cool.

We are also really good at helping people who are moving to Houston.

We are free to work with!

Apartments are pet friendly!

Tacos. Tacos are awesome.

Apartment Amenities

Solid Red Oak Hardwood Flooring

Granite Countertops

Steel Frame Building

Stainless Steel GE Appliances With Gas Range Stoves

Carved, Low Pile Designer Carpet

Oversized Frameless Walk-In Showers

Large Garden Style Bathtubs

Designer Faucets And Lighting

Solar Roller Shades

Full Sized Washers And Dryers

Kitchen Islands With Built In Wine Chillers

Beautiful Quartz & Granite Countertops

Enormous Walk-In Closets

Room For King Sized Beds In Every Bedroom

Undermount Vanity Sinks

Granite Countertops

6 Inches Of Concrete Flooring Insulation Between Floors

Community Amenities

2 On-Site Restaurants, Osso & Kristalla

Outdoor Kitchens And Grilling Stations

Resident Business Center

Resident Club Room

State-Of-The-Art Fitness Center

Morning Room With Coffee Bar

Sports Lounge With Balconies Overlooking Minute Maid Park

Resort Style Pool & Heated Lap Pool

Complimentary High-Speed Wi-Fi Poolside

Executive Conference Room

Multiple Work Stations With PC's And MAC's

Yoga Area To Combat The Daily Grind

Private Luxury Suite Offered To Guests Of Residents

Located Directly Across From Minute Maid Park

Need a new apartment?

We are Taco Street Houston. We are an apartment locating company with a taco problem. We find people wonderful apartments in Houston to fuel our cripplingly delicious queso-topped taco addiction. The voracity of our crunchy dependency has forced us to develop the most streamlined apartment finding process in the industry. You tell us what you're looking for, and we take care of the rest. And we're free to work with. How cool is that?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Crawford St have any available units?
510 Crawford St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 Crawford St have?
Some of 510 Crawford St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 Crawford St currently offering any rent specials?
510 Crawford St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Crawford St pet-friendly?
No, 510 Crawford St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 510 Crawford St offer parking?
Yes, 510 Crawford St offers parking.
Does 510 Crawford St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 510 Crawford St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Crawford St have a pool?
Yes, 510 Crawford St has a pool.
Does 510 Crawford St have accessible units?
Yes, 510 Crawford St has accessible units.
Does 510 Crawford St have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 Crawford St does not have units with dishwashers.

