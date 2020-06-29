All apartments in Houston
505 Westcott St

505 Westcott Street · No Longer Available
Location

505 Westcott Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Modern renovated condo w/ Washer & Dryer that we need leased ASAP!

Call me @281-764-4035 to tour this week. Tour by appointment ONLY.

Applicants must make 3X the rent amount. GOOD credit is a must. NO broken leases. NO evictions. NO criminal background history.

We look forward to showing you the home! We have other units in the neighborhood with similar finishes available ASAP. Would love to show you those too.

(RLNE4667088)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Westcott St have any available units?
505 Westcott St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 Westcott St have?
Some of 505 Westcott St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Westcott St currently offering any rent specials?
505 Westcott St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Westcott St pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 Westcott St is pet friendly.
Does 505 Westcott St offer parking?
Yes, 505 Westcott St offers parking.
Does 505 Westcott St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 505 Westcott St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Westcott St have a pool?
Yes, 505 Westcott St has a pool.
Does 505 Westcott St have accessible units?
No, 505 Westcott St does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Westcott St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 Westcott St has units with dishwashers.

