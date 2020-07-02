Rent Calculator
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:04 AM
505 Enid St.
505 Enid Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
505 Enid Street, Houston, TX 77009
Greater Heights
Amenities
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 505 Enid St. have any available units?
505 Enid St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 505 Enid St. have?
Some of 505 Enid St.'s amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 505 Enid St. currently offering any rent specials?
505 Enid St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Enid St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 Enid St. is pet friendly.
Does 505 Enid St. offer parking?
Yes, 505 Enid St. offers parking.
Does 505 Enid St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 Enid St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Enid St. have a pool?
No, 505 Enid St. does not have a pool.
Does 505 Enid St. have accessible units?
No, 505 Enid St. does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Enid St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 Enid St. has units with dishwashers.
