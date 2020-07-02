Rent Calculator
505 E. 32Nd Street
505 E 32nd St
·
No Longer Available
Location
505 E 32nd St, Houston, TX 77018
Independence Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4748378)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 505 E. 32Nd Street have any available units?
505 E. 32Nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 505 E. 32Nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
505 E. 32Nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 E. 32Nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 505 E. 32Nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 505 E. 32Nd Street offer parking?
No, 505 E. 32Nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 505 E. 32Nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 E. 32Nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 E. 32Nd Street have a pool?
No, 505 E. 32Nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 505 E. 32Nd Street have accessible units?
No, 505 E. 32Nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 505 E. 32Nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 E. 32Nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 505 E. 32Nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 505 E. 32Nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
