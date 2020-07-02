All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

505 Bastrop

505 Bastrop Street · No Longer Available
Location

505 Bastrop Street, Houston, TX 77003
Downtown Houston

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Huge 1br/1bath in EaDo on light rail and with awesome downtown views! 2 reserved parking spaces and animal friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Bastrop have any available units?
505 Bastrop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 Bastrop have?
Some of 505 Bastrop's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Bastrop currently offering any rent specials?
505 Bastrop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Bastrop pet-friendly?
No, 505 Bastrop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 505 Bastrop offer parking?
Yes, 505 Bastrop offers parking.
Does 505 Bastrop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 Bastrop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Bastrop have a pool?
Yes, 505 Bastrop has a pool.
Does 505 Bastrop have accessible units?
No, 505 Bastrop does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Bastrop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 Bastrop has units with dishwashers.

